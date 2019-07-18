Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee takes us back to our childhood days with this throwback pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee made the best use of Throwback Thursday by posting a rare photo of herself from her childhood days. The photo features Rani in a yellow frock and she looks totally adorable.

Reminiscing the childhood days, Rani said, "ye umr hi achi thi... 1 rupaye me hi khush ho jate the... dost bhi sache mil jate the.. #instalove #childhood #memory." She also a couple of heart emoticons to her Throwback Thursday post.

Here's the photo Rani posted.

Meanwhile, Rani also shared a then and now photo of herself, adding to the viral FaceApp challenge that has taken social media by storm.

Take a look at how Rani would look in her old age.

Rani, the Bhojpuri stunner, is an avid social media user and enjoys a fan base of over 386 k followers on Instagram. She is quite popular on social media for her posts.

In her film career, she has worked with several bigwigs of Bhojpuri industry and starred in many hit films. She made her debut opposite superstar-politician Manoj Tiwari with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'.

Rani's next film is 'Chotki Thakurain', directed by Shams Durrani.