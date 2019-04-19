Bhojpuri starlet Sapna Gill to star in Big Ganga TV show - See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu Chopra ventured into production of Bhojpuri films last year. Pee Cee's Purple Pebbel Pictures' first Bhojpuri film was titled as 'Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi' which had superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and actress Aamrapali Dubey in pivotal roles.

Purple Pebbel Pictures' second Bhojpuri film was 'Kashi Amarnath' and starred ace actor Ravi Kishan, Sapna Gill, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Aamrapali in key roles. It marked Sapna's debut into Bhojpuri films.

It is to be noted that actress Sapna Gill will soon be seen in a special show on the channel Big Ganga. Even though the actress couldn't give away much details about the show, we do have a few pictures in which Sapna can be seen along with Aamrapali, Avinash Dwivedi. The producer of the show Madhuvendra Rai and director Dheeraj Thakur can also be seen in the pictures.

When Sapna was asked about her upcoming films, she said, “I have got many film offers but I will do only a selected few with an impressive storyline. I have liked the story of a few films and the moment something gets final, I will definitely inform my audience.”