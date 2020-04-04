Bhojpuri stunner Rani Chatterjee shares throwback pic with Monalisa, Pakhi Hegde

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture with co-actors Pakhi Hegde and Monalisa. The picture looks from the sets of their movie which they did long back in 2011.

Monalisa fans will be delighted to check out her throwback picture. Rani Chatterjee wrote in the caption: पुरानी तस्वीरों के पिटारा से एक और तस्वीर #throwback #2011 #threequeens #bhojpuriactress #bhojpuri #lovers #likeit

The three leading ladies of Bhojpuri cinema can be seen raising the temperatures with their swag.

Rani Chatterjee, Monalisa and Pakhi Hegde are famous names in the Bhojpuri movie business. Although Monalisa moved to television with 'Nazar' and now 'Nazar 2', yet fans love to see them on-screen in movies.

The three of them have worked with almost all the A-listers in industry including filmmakers and actors.

Their movies and dance numbers set the ablaze and fans eagerly wait to watch them on the 70mm screens.