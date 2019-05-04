Hot cake Anjana Singh poses in a pink high slit dress-See pic

New Delhi: The sizzling beauty of Bhojpuri industry Anjana Singh is an avid social media user. Her posts go viral the moment she shares them. Recently, the actress shared a picture in a high slit pink dress.

Anjana has worked with some of the A-listers in the industry and is also hailed as the lady Rajinikanth amongst Bhojpuri movie buffs. Check out her smoldering picture:

Singh has been a part of blockbuster movies and worked with many big shot filmmakers from Bhojpuri movie business.

On the work front, She will be seen in director Ravi Sinha's 'Shakti', where she plays the protagonist. Besides, she has films like 'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz' and 'Chor Machaye Shor' lined up for release this year.

In Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz', Anjana Singh will pair up with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The film is directed by Ajit Shrivastava and produced by Rajesh Radhelal under the banner of Innovative Idea Productions.

In 'Chor Machaye Shor', she has joined forces with another Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee. The movie is helmed by Aniket Mishra. It has been made under the banner of Sai Films and is produced by Surender Prasad.