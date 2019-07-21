Kajal Raghwani gets special gifts from fans on birthday, shares video-Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Kajal Raghwani, who celebrated her birthday a few days ago, got surprise gifts and cakes from her fans. Kajal has a huge fanbase on social media and her followers never let go off a chance to make her feel special.

An elated Kajal took to Instagram to share a video of cards and cakes. She captioned it, "Birthday card handmade by my fan best gift ever."

She started off in Bhojpuri cinema in 2013 with a film titled 'Rihai', followed by Pratigya 2, Devra Bhail Deewana with Khesari Lal Yadav in 2014. Her on-screen pairing with the superstar is adored by the audiences.

She went on to star in blockbuster movies such as Patna Se Pakistan, Hukumat, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Naagdev, Balam Ji Love You to name a few. Kajal has a packed calendar for 2019 and has movies such as Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Coolie No. 1, Teri Meharbaniyan and Herapheri to name a few.

She received the Bhojpuri Best Actress People’s Choice Award in 2016 at the International Bhojpuri Film Awards(IBFA) held in Dubai.