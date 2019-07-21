close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
kajal raghwani

Kajal Raghwani gets special gifts from fans on birthday, shares video-Watch

Bhojpuri sizzler Kajal Raghwani, who celebrated her birthday a few days ago, got surprise gifts and cakes from her fans. Kajal has a huge fanbase on social media and her followers never let go off a chance to make her feel special.

Kajal Raghwani gets special gifts from fans on birthday, shares video-Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Kajal Raghwani, who celebrated her birthday a few days ago, got surprise gifts and cakes from her fans. Kajal has a huge fanbase on social media and her followers never let go off a chance to make her feel special.

An elated Kajal took to Instagram to share a video of cards and cakes. She captioned it, "Birthday card handmade by my fan best gift ever."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She started off in Bhojpuri cinema in 2013 with a film titled 'Rihai', followed by Pratigya 2, Devra Bhail Deewana with Khesari Lal Yadav in 2014. Her on-screen pairing with the superstar is adored by the audiences.

She went on to star in blockbuster movies such as Patna Se Pakistan, Hukumat, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Naagdev, Balam Ji Love You to name a few. Kajal has a packed calendar for 2019 and has movies such as Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Coolie No. 1, Teri Meharbaniyan and Herapheri to name a few.

She received the Bhojpuri Best Actress People’s Choice Award in 2016 at the International Bhojpuri Film Awards(IBFA) held in Dubai.

 

 

Tags:
kajal raghwaniPatna se PakistanHukumatMehandi Laga Ke RakhnaDulhan Ganga Paar Ke
Next
Story

This video of Dinesh Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani is breaking the internet - Watch

Must Watch

PT11M36S

Sheila Dikshit passes away: Delhi govt declares 2-day state mourning