Monalisa celebrates Mother's Day with her mom-See pic

On the occasion of Mother's Day, one of the leading actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Monalisa posted an adorable wish for her mother. The actress, who is immensely popular, is a rage on social media. Her posts go viral in no time and she never leaves an opportunity to treat her fans with her pictures and videos.

Monalisa celebrates Mother&#039;s Day with her mom-See pic

New Delhi: On the occasion of Mother's Day, one of the leading actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Monalisa posted an adorable wish for her mother. The actress, who is immensely popular, is a rage on social media. Her posts go viral in no time and she never leaves an opportunity to treat her fans with her pictures and videos.

Check out her Mother's Day portrait:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Recently, the actress shared a video of herself dancing on the popular Bollywood no 'Kala Chashma' with her co-stars from Nazar.

After rocking the big screen with all the Bhojpuri A-listers , Monalisa made her successful transition from Bhojpuri movies to television shows. The audience has appreciated her performance in the maiden TV show 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force Mohana on-screen.

The actress was also seen as a participant in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' after which she became a household name. She got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, making it one of the major highlights that season.

Dinesh Lal Yadav- Aamrapali Dubey starrer Jai Veeru to release on this date- See inside

