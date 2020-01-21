Monalisa goes glam in a black bikini, shares pic on social media

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa has once again taken the internet by storm with her sensational bikini picture. The avid social media user took to Instagram and shared a breathtaking photo recently.

She can be seen donning a black bikini with a printed red sarong wrap. Her caption reads: Peace , Love , Nature and Bikinis ....

Monalisa enjoys her time around nature and manages to look super glam.

She has over 2.7 million followers on Instagram alone which proves her growing popularity on the medium. Mona is a big name in Bhojpuri movie business and has now turned into an equally popular television actress.

She has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri movie industry before she took the plunge and moved to television in 2018. Her maiden TV show 'Nazar' has got her to play an evil character named Mohana. Fans poured immense love and appreciation to her on social media for playing her part too well.

Monalisa became a household name after her successful stint in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'.

