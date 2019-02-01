Monalisa welcomes February in her own sultry style—See pics

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actress turned TV star Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is an avid social media user. She likes to post pictures and videos regularly, keeping her fans in a happy space.

Mona welcomed the month of February in her own sultry style. She captioned the pictures: “Hello February.... Tough Time Never Last.., But Tough people Do ... #welcomefebruary #happyfebruary.

The popular TV star sure knows how to raise the temperature with her posts.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The sizzling beauty also played Jhuma Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series.

Currently, Monalisa plays dayan in the popular TV show 'Nazar'. The actress was recently in Colombo with actor husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot as the duo celebrated their second anniversary together.