Eid

Monalisa wishes 'Eid Mubarak' in a traditional style, looks stunning in a white salwar-kameez—Pics

After the moon was sighted on June 4, it was announced that Eid would be celebrated on June 5 in India.

Monalisa wishes 'Eid Mubarak' in a traditional style, looks stunning in a white salwar-kameez—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Antara Biswas aka Monalisa took to her social media account and wished fans Eid Mubarak! The nation is soaked in the festive spirit of Eid and the atmosphere is full of celebrations and gaiety. Several celebrities thronged Instagram and Twitter to wish Eid Mubarak to their fans.

Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star dressed up for Eid in a traditional style wearing white kurta-salwar. She looked stunning in her desi look. In her caption, she wrote: “Eid Mubarak To Everyone .... #eidmubarak #happiness #success #prosperity #peace #family #togetherness. Outfit: @imarafashion: @yogesh_gupta4545”

After the moon was sighted on June 4, it was announced that Eid would be celebrated on June 5 in India.

The telly actress has successfully moved from Bhojpuri movies to television with daily soap 'Nazar'. She plays an evil force named Mohana in the show. She has a massive fan following of over 1.9 million followers on Instagram and keeps her account updated with regular posts.

She has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career.

Monalisa also participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and became a household name post that.

 

EidEid Wisheseid 2019Monalisamonalisa picsbhojpuri actress
