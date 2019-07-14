close

Monalisa

Monalisa's style game is on point - Here's proof

Monalisa shared pictures of herself dressed smartly in a sleeveless black top and flared denim. She aced her look with a high pony, black choker and pink lip colour.

Monalisa&#039;s style game is on point - Here&#039;s proof
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aslimonalisa

New Delhi: Trust Monalisa to keep her Instafam posted with her latest pictures and one such post came on Sunday, which proves that the actress' style game is just on point. 

The Bhojpuri stunner, whose real name is Antara Biswas, shared pictures of herself dressed smartly in a sleeveless black top and flared denim. She aced her look with a high pony, black choker and pink lip colour. 

"Figure out what lights your fire... Then chase the match... #GoodMorning #Sunday #SundayFunday," she captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

... Figure Out What Lights Your Fire... Then Chase The Match ... #goodmorning #sunday #sundayfunday

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa, who is one of the top stars of the Bhojpuri film industry, is equally popular on social media with over 2 million followers on Instagram. 

As of now, she appears in the TV show 'Nazar', in which she plays the antagonist Mohana. Talking about her career in the Bhojpuri industry, Monalisa has several films and dance sequences to her credit. She has worked with several A-listers of the industry. 

Monalisa became quite popular after featuring in the reality show 'Bigg Boss', where she also got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Rajpoot.

The couple recently bought an Audi. Glimpses of the car were shared by Monalisa on Instagram and clearly, she couldn't be happier.

 

Congratulations, Monalisa and Vikrant.  

Tags:
Monalisamonalisa picsmonalisa antara biswas
