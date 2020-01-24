Pawan Singh-Nirahua burn the dance floor at an event in Patna - Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pawan Singh and Nirahua are two big superstars of Bhojpuri film industry who have a massive fan following. 

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri superstars Pawan Singh and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua recently entertained their fans in Patna at an event by Zee Bioskop. Nirahua took to his Instagram handle and shared the dance video with Bhojpuri power star. 

In the video, Pawan Singh and Nirahua can be seen dancing to the popular track 'Aatho Paheriya Loota Laheriya'. His caption reads, धन्यवाद पटना  आठो पहरिया लूटा लहरिया #zeeबाईस्कोप @singhpawan999

Pawan and Nirahua are two big superstars of Bhojpuri film industry who have a massive fan following. Their fans eagerly wait for their big releases and throng the theatres in huge numbers. 

Both these stars have worked with several top Bhojpuri filmmakers and have many chartbuster tracks to their credit too. Having worked with popular actresses, their on-screen pairing with Aamrapali Dubey, Nidhi Jha, Rani Chatterjee, Kajal Raghwani amongst various others is appreciated widely by the audiences. 

Some time back, the big stars also featured as guests on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with actresses Aamrapali Dubey, Nidhi Jha, and Kajal Raghwani respectively.

