Pawan Singh releases 'Jai Hind' trailer, video goes instantly viral - Watch

New Delhi: For all Bhojpuri movie buffs out there, here's something that will surely excite you! Superstar Pawan Singh on Saturday released the trailer of his upcoming film 'Jai Hind' and the video has all the entertainment factor in it - romance, action, hard-hitting dialogues and good music.

Pawan has been cast opposite actress Madhu Sharma and their chemistry is just on point. The plot of 'Jai Hind' appears to be a cross-border love story.

Remember actor Mir Sarwar, who played the antagonist in Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari'? He also plays a pivotal role in 'Jai Hind'.

The trailer of 'Jai Hind' went crazy viral within hours of its release on YouTube. As of now, it has 989,859 views.

Watch:

'Jai Hind' has been directed by Firoz Khan is co-produced by Abhay Sinha, Prashant Jammuwala, Aparna Shah, Vishal Gurnani and Samir Aftab.

Apart from Pawan Singh, Madhu Sharma and Mir Sarwar, actors like Aakanksha Awasthi, Priyanka Pandit, Sanjay Pandey, Apurv Ratan and Brijesh Tripathi are also part of the film.

'Jai Hind' is slated to release on August 9.