Rani Chatterjee

Pics from Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee’s scintillating photoshoot are unmissable!

Rani Chatterjee has been spreading smiles on social media with her posts amid the coronavirus lockdown. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ranichatterjeeofficial

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee has been spreading smiles on social media with her posts amid the coronavirus lockdown. She is constantly keeping her several fans updated about her whereabouts and at the same time giving everyone ideas on how to avoid boredom. If you have free time, just get ready and ask your friends, siblings to click your photos just like Rani did. She appears to have posed for a photoshoot at home and she looked uber-glam in a red outfit.

For the other picture, she sports a smile and looks fabulous as ever.

Rani has been spending the quarantine break by working out, spending time with family and herself.

She is a big name in the Bhojpuri industry. She is one of the A-listers of the industry and has worked with some top stars, film producers and directors.

On the work front, Rani will next be seen playing a police officer in 'Lady Singham', her upcoming project.

