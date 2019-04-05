Rani Chatterjee flaunts her backless choli, shares pic from dance shoot—See inside

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after Bhojpuri actresses, Rani Chatterjee is these days busy shooting for her next titled 'Panchali'. The actress recently posted a picture on social media in what happens to be from her dance sequence in the same film.

She flaunted her colourful backless choli with purple knots. She wrote: “PANCHALI #shooting #time #dancing #mood.”

After making her debut in Bhojpuri movies back in 2004, Rani got the opportunity to work with the popular stars from Bhojpuri cinema.

Her performance in maiden venture 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari won her accolades. Ever since there has been no looking back for the actress.

She has acted in movies like 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin', 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.