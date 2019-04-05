हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee flaunts her backless choli, shares pic from dance shoot—See inside

After making her debut in Bhojpuri movies back in 2004, Rani got the opportunity to work with the popular stars from Bhojpuri cinema.

Rani Chatterjee flaunts her backless choli, shares pic from dance shoot—See inside

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after Bhojpuri actresses, Rani Chatterjee is these days busy shooting for her next titled 'Panchali'. The actress recently posted a picture on social media in what happens to be from her dance sequence in the same film.

She flaunted her colourful backless choli with purple knots. She wrote: “PANCHALI #shooting #time #dancing #mood.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

PANCHALI #shooting #time #dancing #mood

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

After making her debut in Bhojpuri movies back in 2004, Rani got the opportunity to work with the popular stars from Bhojpuri cinema.

Her performance in maiden venture 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari won her accolades. Ever since there has been no looking back for the actress.

She has acted in movies like 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin', 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

 

 

Tags:
Rani Chatterjeerani chatterjee picspanchalibhojpuri actressrani chatterjee photos
Next
Story

Kajal Raghwani's workout selfie in a black dress is unmissable—See Pic

Must Watch

PT7M49S

This election will decide the future of India: Narendra Modi