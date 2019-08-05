Rani Chatterjee shares a glimpse of her Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot-Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee, who is all set to make her debut on Hindi reality TV show, has shared a glimpse from the first day of Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot.

Sharing the video, Rani wrote, "Day one of the shoot is super exciting...lot of scary and fun drama coming your way

#Khatrondayone #Khatrongirl #swagger #stuntday #stamina #fightingwithmyself #slomo #bulgaria #sofia #rohitshetty #khatronkekhiladi #fearfactor #raniinkkk10

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 is an action-packed reality show which will be majorly shot in Bulgaria this time. It will be hosted by maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Apart from Rani, the participants this season are Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Sayal and RJ Malishka.