Rani Chatterjee shares pic with Ravi Kishan from the sets of a reality show

Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee on Friday shared a picture with superstar Ravi Kishan from the sets of a reality Tv show. Rani and Ravi will feature in an episode of TV show Khatra Khatra.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee on Friday shared a picture with superstar Ravi Kishan from the sets of a reality Tv show. Rani and Ravi will feature in an episode of TV show Khatra Khatra.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Rani wrote, "THIS JODI READY AGAIN FOR So much fun, so many drama....coming soon
#khatrakhatrakhatra #fun #masti #task #laughter
@bharti.laughterqueen @harshlimbachiyaa003 @the_parthsamthaan @iam_ejf @ravikishann @rakhisawant2511 @pooja.singh3105 @hvevents.in."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

On the work front, Rani will be next Khatron Ke Khiladi in Bulgaria. It will be hosted by maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty and it is already making the right kind of noise.

Apart from Rani, the show will have Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Sayal, Rani Chatterjee and RJ Malishka as contestants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 will start from January 18, 2020.

 

