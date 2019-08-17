Rani Chatterjee's bold avatar in latest post is unmissable

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee oozes oomph in her latest post, which is from a photoshoot. The picture features Rani in a boss lady avatar and she exudes confidence in a black plunging neckline top and a blue coat over it.

Rani posted the photo with a message and added hashtags like 'positive vibes', 'strong woman' and 'smart lady' to her post.

Comments like "very beautful" and "wow" are some of the comments posted on her photo.

Take a look:

Rani, who is one of the top-rated stars of the Bhojpuri industry, is currently in Bulgaria, where she is shooting for the reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. Celebs and TV actors like Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Sayal and RJ Malishka are also part of the show hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Rani has constantly kept her fans updated with photos from Bulgaria and it looks like she is having a blast.

In her film career, she has worked with several bigwigs of the Bhojpuri industry and starred in many hit films. Rani's next film is 'Chotki Thakurain', directed by Shams Durrani.