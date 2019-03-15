Rani Chatterjee's film 'Bemisaal Khiladi' to release after Holi

Bhojpuri queen Rani Chatterjee and Rajinikanth Shukla starrer Bemisaal Khiladi are all set to release after Holi. The trailer of the film was launched a few days ago at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. The film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board.

Talking about the film Bemisaal Khiladi, the makers have said that the film has been made keeping the family audience in mind. Those who accuse the Bhojpuri industry of promoting obscenity should totally watch this film. This film aims to highlight social issues like poverty, and also focuses on crime, child trafficking etc.

The film has been shot in Mumbai and Agra. The storyline is gripping and also has entertaining music. Bemisaal has been producer Satyendra Shukla and directed by Deepal Tripathi. The film also stars Rani Chatterjee, Sanjay Pandey, Aditya Mohan, Bhawana Singh, Anup Arora, Samarth Chaturvedi, Sonu Pandey. The film has been written Manoj Pandya, Pradip Khadke and Vijay Ram.