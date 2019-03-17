हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee's new song Civil Dress Mein from Chor Police out-Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee has unveiled her new song titled Civil Dress mein from Chor Police, which also features actor Akash Singh Yadav. The video has garnered over  61,000 views in just a day.

The song has been sung by Alok Kumar & Rani Chatterjee. The lyrics have been penned by Azad Singh and composed by Madhukar Films.

Rani is one of the most sought after actresses in the Bhojpuri industry. She made her debut into the  industry in 2004 and got an opportunity to star with some of the big names in the Bhojpuri cinema. Her debut film Sasura Bada Paisawala was a massive hit amongst the audience and raked in a huge amount at

Rani's has featured in films like 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin', 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' to name a few.She also won the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

