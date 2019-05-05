close

Sultry Sunny Singh-Angad Ojha's horror movie will spook you -Watch trailer

Bhojpuri filmmakers have ventured into an unexplored genre after much ado. Shakti Films Industry production house has backed a movie titled 'Virus' which is a horror flick with a gripping storyline.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri filmmakers have ventured into an unexplored genre after much ado. Shakti Films Industry production house has backed a movie titled 'Virus' which is a horror flick with a gripping storyline.

After unveiling the first look of 'Virus' on social, makers have now unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film:

 Actress Sunny Singh plays the female lead in the horror film and looks enticing in the poster. 

Sunny will be seen in a menacing bold avatar. The movie happens to be an action thriller written and directed by Angad Ojha. The movie is based on a fictitious storyline and backdrop. 'Virus' will be made in two languages.

The music has been composed by Santosh Puri, dialogues and songs are penned by Bharti Dubey. DOP is Shavri Nath. Ojha, Sunny Singh, Nisha Dubey, Anirudh Kumar Baleshwar Singh, CP Bhatt, Monica Rai, Arshi Tiwari and Deepak Bhatia play pivotal parts in 'Virus'.

