This is what happened when Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh asked Rani Chatterjee to make tea—Watch

New Delhi: Gone are the days when it was believed that no two actresses can be friends in showbiz. At least in Bhojpuri film industry, two of the leading ladies—ANjana Singh and Rani Chatterjee don't fall in the above category. They are friends off screen and often hang out together.

Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh, who has worked with almost all the big wigs of the movie business took to her Instagram handle and shared hilarious videos. You can see what happened when Anjana asked Rani to prepare tea for her.

Watch it here:

Looks like the two leading ladies had fun and well, we all saw how the special tea by Rani was prepared.

On the work front, Anjana is also known as the lady Rajinikanth of the Bhojpuri film industry because of superhit track record. She started off her career with the movie 'Ek Aur Faulad' in 2012 and also made her Bhojpuri Television debut in 'Bhag Na Bache Koi'.

And Rani, on the other hand, is quite popular on social media for her hilarious videos and pictures. She is a regular on Instagram and is these days focussing a lot on fitness.

Rani often shares her gym videos and pictures, inspiring her fans to lead a healthy life.