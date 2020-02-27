Watch: Khesari Lal Yadav and Poonam Dubey's 'Khasi Kine Ke Bahane' is here to rule your Holi playlist

New Delhi: Khesari Lal Yadav and Poonam Dubey have brought to you a rocking Holi song that is sure to rule the chartbuster this festive season. Titled 'Khasi Kine Ke Bahane', the song narrates the story of two lovers - Khesari and Poonam - who look for reasons to spend time with each other. 'Khasi Kine Ke Bahane' is all about love and romance. Like always, Khesari's chemistry with his heroine is on point.

The song has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Khushbu Tiwari 'KT', the music courtesy goes to Arya Sharma and it has been penned by Yadav Raj.

Watch 'Khasi Kine Ke Bahane' here:

Another song of Khesari, 'Bhatar Mera Holi Mein Dhokha Diya Hai', with actress Shubhi Sharma can also be added to your playlist. It released a few weeks ago and has set YouTube on fire with its peppy beat. It has been sung by Khesari too.

As Holi is round the corner, the Bhojpuri industry is buzzing with songs dedicated to celebrate the festival and tracks by popular stars are now ruling the chartbusters.

What are your plans this Holi? Tell us in the comments section below.