Akshara Singh

Work keeps Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh busy - Pics

Akshara's Instagram timeline is full of pictures from her events, shoots and vacations. She enjoys a fan base of 742k followers and most of her posts are liked by several of her fans

Work keeps Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh busy - Pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@singhakshara

New Delhi: Bhojpuri stunner Akshara Singh recently performed in Bihar's Darbhanga and expressed her gratitude to the audience by posting a heartfelt note. She also shared a set of pictures from the event.

"Thank you, DARBHANGA, for all your love because of you guys, I had a rocking experience today and I promise you that I will keep on rocking all I need is your love and blessings always. #show #hardworking #girl #and #i #will #prove #it #loveyouall #spreadthelove," read Akshara's caption for her post.She looks pretty in a white outfit performs with full grace. 

Akshara's Instagram timeline is full of pictures from her events, shoots and vacations. She enjoys a fan base of 742k followers and most of her posts are liked by several of her fans. 

Before venturing into Bhojpuri films, Akshara worked as a TV actress. She has over 50 films to her credit and is said to be one of the highest-paid actresses of the industry. 

She also is a talented singer and has crooned many songs. Akshara has sung special devotional songs on important festivals. 

Akshara SinghAkshara Singh picsAkshara Singh Instagram
