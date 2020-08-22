65-year-old woman gave birth to 8 girls in 14 months? New scam detected in Bihar

Muzzafarpur: A 65-year-old woman in Bihar’s Muzzafarpur allegedly gave birth to eight girls in 14 months, according to the state government records.

According to government records, the woman gave birth to eight girls in 14 months and claimed the incentives which is given to women for giving birth to a female child under the National Health Mission scheme.

Similarly, another woman in Bihar also gave birth to 5 girls in nine months and claimed the incentive. In both cases, the money was transferred to their bank accounts.

As per records, 65-year-old Leela Devi of Mushahari Block of Muzaffarpur received her share of 'incentive money' for giving birth to all 8 daughters in the last 14 months. However, after investigation, it was revealed that 65-year-old Leela Devi’s youngest son is 20 years old, after which she never got pregnant.

Another woman, Sonia Devi, also took the incentive money for giving the birth of all 5 girls in nine months. However, these women have become mothers only 'on paper'.

The matter points to an alleged scam in Bihar’s Muzzafarpur to claim the incentive given under the National Health Mission scheme incentives to women for giving birth to a female child.

There has been an uproar after this scam, which violates the poor women of their rights, came to fore. A four-member committee has been formed by the state government to probe the matter.

When quizzed, Chandrashekhar Singh, District Magistrate (DM), Muzzafarpur, said, “Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY) amount was credited in the bank account of some old women many times in a year. We have formed a four-member committee, which will submit its report in two days. If found true, we will take administrative and legal action in the case."

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey also said that the culprits will not be spared once the investigation report comes.

It is to be noted that JSY is a centrally sponsored scheme, which integrates cash assistance of Rs 1400 with delivery and post-delivery care.

The scheme has identified the NGO Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) as an effective link between the government and pregnant women.

The scheme is under implementation in all states and Union Territories, with a special focus on the low performing states.