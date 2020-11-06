Donald Trump failed US but PM Narendra Modi saved India from Covid-19: BJP chief JP Nadda in Bihar

Patna: The US presidential election 2020 also echoed in the Bihar assembly poll campaign as BJP chief JP Nadda claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done what US President Donald Trump failed to do and "saved the country" from the novel coronavirus.

The BJP president made these remarks on Thursday while addressing an election rally in Bihar's Darbhanga, which goes to the polls on Saturday in the final phase of voting.

Nadda said that people of USA had slammed President Donald Trump on the issue of coronavirus as he lags behind in the poll forecasts.

"On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the right decision at the right time in the beginning of pandemic and implemented nationwide lockdown. He saved lives of 130 crore countrymen," Nadda said at a rally in Darbhanga.

"When corona started in our country, there was only one testing lab in Pune and now 15 lakh samples are tested every day. Besides, we are also manufacturing ventilators and face masks," the BJP national president said.

Nadda also stated that President Trump had alleged that India is hiding actual numbers of corona deaths and active cases.

The BJP chief also came down heavily on RJD and said that Tejashwi Yadav is just bluffing to garner votes. "He is attracting you with the promise of 10 lakh jobs. How would he give 10 lakh jobs and how many jobs his father and mother had given in 15 years between 1990 to 2005?" Nadda asked.

"We all knew when Lalu Prasad was in power, he used to open cowshed schools and hold `Lathi` rallies," Nadda said.

"Some people asked questions about why we are raising Ram temple issue in the Bihar election. I want to tell them that Bihar is the land of Sita`s birth (Sitamarhi). Hence, why would we not discuss Ram temple in Bihar," he said.

The third phase of election for 78 seats in 15 districts is scheduled on November 7 and the campaign ends on Thursday evening. The results will be out on November 10.

