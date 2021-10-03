हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav hits back at brother Tej Pratap, says father Lalu Prasad not being held 'hostage'

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has reacted to his brother Tej Pratap’s allegation that their father and party president Lalu Prasad Yadav is being held "hostage" in New Delhi.

Tejashwi Yadav hits back at brother Tej Pratap, says father Lalu Prasad not being held &#039;hostage&#039;

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has reacted to his brother Tej Pratap’s allegation that their father and party president Lalu Prasad Yadav is being held "hostage" in New Delhi.

Rejecting his allegations, Tejashwi said that being a "hostage" is not the personality of Lalu Ji.

Speaking to reporters, Tejashwi said, "Laluji has been the chief minister of Bihar for a long period of time, he has been the Union minister and he also arrested Advaniji. The personality of Laluji does not match with the allegations made."

RJD leader Tej Pratap had on Saturday alleged that Lalu Prasad Yadav was being held "hostage" in New Delhi despite getting bail earlier this year. 

He also alleged that there are some people in the party who are "dreaming" of becoming the chief of RJD.

The comments come in the backdrop of a strained relationship between Tej Pratap and his younger brother Tejashwi.

Earlier in August, Tejashwi had asked Tej Pratap Yadav to maintain "discipline".

The strain between the two top leaders has been evident after RJD students` wing state president Akash Yadav was removed from his post. Akash Yadav is believed to be a close aide of Tej Pratap Yadav. 

 Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tejashwi YadavTej PratapLalu PrasadBiharRJD
Next
Story

Lalu Prasad is being held hostage in Delhi: Tej Pratap Yadav's dig at brother Tejashwi

Must Watch

PT30M52S

News from Bhawanipur