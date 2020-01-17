Two coaches of Antyodaya Express derail near Madhubani in Bihar, no casualties reported

PATNA: Two coaches of Antyodaya Express derailed near Madhubani district in Bihar on Friday morning. According to reports, two coaches of the Jainagar to Udhna bound Antyodaya Express derailed during the setting of trains at the Jainagar Railway Station in the wee hours of Friday.

The two derailed coaches were later put on track with the help of a crane which was called for Samastipur district. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Samastipur has ordered a probe into the incident.

However, no loss of life or any damage to railway property was reported due to the incident.

Live TV

The incident took place a day after at least 40 passengers were reportedly injured when the Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express derailed near Nergundi railway station in Cuttack, Odisha.

About eight coaches of the super-fast express (12879) derailed after hitting a guard van of a goods train between Salagaon and Nergundi possibly due to dense fog.

While five coaches derailed, three other coaches partially displaced from the tracks. The helpline numbers are-- 0671 1072 and 0674 1072.

Due to the incident, routes of several trains were diverted.