‘What if a man marries another man...’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on dowry, watch

Patna: Criticizing the prevalent dowry system in the society, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that there is nothing worse than demanding dowry for marrying a girl else what will happen to childbirth if a "man marries another man".

The Bihar Chief Minister made these remarks during the inauguration of a newly constructed girls` hostel in Patna on Tuesday.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Minister said," In our times there used to be no girls in the colleges. How bad it felt. But today, girls are in every field be it medical or engineering. A lot of initiatives have been taken for women`s empowerment. We imposed prohibition. We started a campaign against the dowry system and child marriage."

#WATCH | While inaugurating a newly constructed girls hostel in Patna on May 23, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, "Taking dowry for marriage is a useless thing. If you'll get married then only children will be born.What will happen to childbirth if a man gets married to another man?" pic.twitter.com/mXf2ERraO0 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022

The Janata Dal-United leader continued by saying, "There is nothing worse than demanding dowry for marrying a girl. If you will get married, then only children will be born. What will happen to childbirth if a man gets married to another man? I have already said that I would attend a marriage only if it was declared that dowry was not taken."

The Bihar Chief Minister’s remarks, made in a light tone, left the audience in a pool of laughter. Many could be heard shouting pro-govt slogans and clapping.