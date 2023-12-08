How This Entrepreneur Duo Made A Successful Business Out Of Intellectual Property Services Company

With the growing uses of social media, Artificial Intelligence and digitisation, the threat of IPR infringement is at an all-time high. The government of India had already taken a positive step in this direction by bringing in National IPR Policy 2016 that encompasses all IPRs into a single vision document setting in place an institutional mechanism for implementation, monitoring and review of IP laws. The intellectual property rights covered under the IPR Policy Management (IPRPM) framework include Patents, Trademark, Industrial Designs, Copyrights, Geographical Indications, Semiconductor Integrated Circuit Layout Design, Trade Secrets, and Plant Varieties.

While the number of IPR cases has been on the rise in India, the sector presents a good opportunity for entrepreneurs and startups. One such firm is Einfolge founded by Binod Singh and Ruhan Rajput.

Mumbai-based Binod Singh and Ruhan Rajput have been running the Einfolge company which has a presence in the USA and the UK as well.

In the dynamic landscape of technological advancements, the role of intellectual property and market insights cannot be overstated. Founded in 2014 by Singh and Rajput, the company deals in Patent Services, Patent Analytics, and Market Research worldwide. Their client list includes IISC, ONGC, and Siemens.

Binod Singh has an MPhil degree while Ruhan Rajput is B.Tech and IIM graduate. Through their business acumen, they have made Einfolge Technologies into a company having a market valuation between Rs 80-100 crores.