Advocate Ashish Dawar Uses Social Media To Educate People About Laws, Legal Rights

New Delhi: The power and reach of social media are well-known. An advocate in the national capital is using the immense reach and popularity of social media to educate the common masses about various laws and practical tips about what their legal rights are in case of any situation.

Advocate Ashish Dawar has earned the sobriquet of The Legal Baba after launching a YouTube channel with the same name (Ashish Dawar The Legal Baba). The channel provides in-depth and insightful content on law, besides geopolitics, general knowledge, and research. The channel has close to 8 lakh subscribers, and videos posted by advocate Ashish Dawar have received close to 19 crore views on the popular video-streaming platform.

“Laws and legal provisions can be very intimidating for common persons. I launched the channel The Legal Baba on YouTube with the mission to educate and inform viewers about various laws with well-researched but simple-to-understand content. It is like practical training, where viewers can gain a better understanding of laws. I share practical tips about the laws and their legal rights in all kinds of situations,” said advocate Dawar.

Advocate Dawar began his career with a law firm and was doing well, but he felt he could do much more by helping people in the real sense and not just when they were facing legal issues. After much thought and deliberation, the idea of The Legal Baba took shape, and he immediately resigned from the law firm.

“People go to lawyers only when in legal trouble. The idea was to equip them with the right knowledge about their rights and help them avoid legal troubles in the first place in many cases if not all. I felt The Legal Baba was a great way to use the reach of YouTube and help lakhs of people. It was one of the best decisions I have made in my life. I am glad that I have been able to help many people. I am thankful to my subscribers for the response the channel has received and I am committed to coming up with content that has practical utility for viewers,” said advocate Dawar.

He is now collaborating with Indian students studying in Canada to bring legal and social awareness among them and apprise them about their rights. He is working with Canadian institutes for the same. Advocate Dawar is also collaborating with various Canadian law enforcement agencies to assist people who escape to the country after committing marriage-related fraud in India.

“The efforts I have made to bring awareness among people through The Legal Baba have helped me learn and grow as a legal professional. It has also resulted in me getting clients from across cities, but what I am proud of the most is the general awareness I have been able to bring,” added advocate Dawar.