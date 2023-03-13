DejaVu Entertainment And Vivek Jain: A Success Story

Music is a platform that connects all A person passionate about music has a lot to contribute to society through his expressions, which may take any form. One such success story is that of a passionate entrepreneur who blended his career to form DejaVu Entertainment and Events, Vivek Jain.

From humble beginnings to the top of the celebrity world, Vivek Jain has achieved many milestones in his career. His journey to this stage is an interesting chronicle of struggles, hardships, and some very wise decisions.

Vivek was only 8 when he lost his father. His schooling scrambled, but he completed his education in critical situations that ranged from responsibilities to financial crises.

Vivek had his first taste of business when he was 14 years old. He began selling festive products at festivals and seasonal goods all year. During Diwali, he sold crackers and sweets, and during Holi, his cart was filled with colours and water sprayers for sale. Vivek was gently and steadily propelling his small business forward, overseeing every function from CEO to account. However, his self-assurance and risk tolerance were reaching new heights.

Vivek returned to school and earned his degree while working as an entrepreneur in the clothing, hotel, and mobile remarketing industries.

He made a capital investment in a Noida-based IT firm that specialises in the creation of mobile applications and websites. Internet marketing was very popular, and the firm had expanded in this field as well. Vivek’s investment enabled him to improve his financial situation and go forward with more confidence. “Yes, money gives you confidence,” says Vivek. He wisely decided to move to Dubai.

Vivek has been a fan of music since he was a child. Music had helped him survive the tragedies of his life, so he decided to make it his job. That meant producing a great platform for music and entertainment.