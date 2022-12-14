Fashion innovator Sai Suman has styled important figures not only in India but also on a global scale!

LA-based celebrity fashion designer Sai Suman is one of those names that every celebrity mentions in Hollywood.

With over a decade of experience, Sai has designed for many prominent faces for some of the most important events of her life. At red his carpet events such as the Oscars, Emmys, Golden Globes and Cannes Film Festival, many of her collection have been worn by Elvis Nolasco, Jimmy Jean Louis, LaKeith Stanfield, Sonia Rockwell, Cas Anva, Massi Furlan, Isabella Fuhrman and Chris Noth (Mr.Big from Sex and the city) as well as worn by supermodel Victoria Orrica, French actress Sophie Marechal and others.

Sai Suman has not only designed costumes for Hollywood celebrities such as Honorary Prime Minister Narendra Modi, deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Mrs. Amruta Fadnavis.

Besides these achievements, she has also won many awards. In August 2017, His Royal Highness of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, presented Sai with an award for her outstanding achievements in this field, and in 2018 received an award from a US university and 2022 iconic celebrity fashion designer of the year award. She has also hosted many lifestyle and fashion themed shows and is now a television celebrity as well.

Sai Suman has earned her the right to be called a fashionista. Understanding her client's personality is very important to her in order to justify her style and her work.