Last Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 08:05 PM IST
Novamax Bags The Icon of Asia Award For 'Innovation Startup Of The Year'

Novamax, sloping upwards in the home appliances sectors, is getting recognition as the Icon of Asia Award for Innovation Startup Of The Year.

Novamax, led by Harshit Aggarwal, entered the market in 2019 and is getting recognition after becoming the country's new favourite air cooler appliance. Soon after establishing their company, they listed many achievements due to better customer understanding.

They cover a wide variety of Desert Cooler, Commercial and Window Cooler to satisfy user experience. This ISO-certified company pocketed consumers' trust within a few years in the market. 

According to one of the interviewers, the founder said, "There have been no changes or advances in coolers; the preexisting brands have remained the same. So when we had the idea for Novamax, we made sure to build it in accordance with the most recent needs and specifications while also keeping up with technological advancements."

Besides being a leading vendor of Air coolers, this group of companies is also an extensive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM).

