The Knowbility by Anchal Mehta, a Startup Run by Young Individuals is Just What Your Firm Needs

Anchal Mehta, a 22-year-old young entrepreneur started 'The Knowbility' at the age of 19 in the year 2021 with an aim of creating and executing specialized services for her clients. Coming from a family of doctors and engineers, the young woman took the entrepreneurial plunge and started her journey from creating content on social media and working under a company as a Business Development Executive for 6 months and later as a freelancer for 3 months.

At the age of 18, while pursuing a bachelor's degree in clinical psychology from Amity University, Noida, Anchal decided to convert her passion for client satisfaction into a full-fledged business in the form of The Knowbility.



The organization has a deep-rooted understanding of creating unique experiences for individual brands with the help of deriving functional expertise from the internal intellectual ecosystem and bringing out promising results from their partners. The Knowbility helps and ensures the protection, enhancement, and building of their client's reputation in the market. Their clientele varies from sectors like healthcare, hospitality, foods and beverages to beauty, fashion, and lifestyle. The client base also expands toward Bollywood celebrities and actors in the glam industry.

Anchal is successfully running her startup with a team of young enthusiasts. 'The Knowbility' is outfitted with the best of individuals trained to perfection for handling clients and ensuring a satisfactory experience.