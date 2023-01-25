5 Years of Padmaavat: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Celebrates His Magnum-Opus About Beauty, Valour and True Love

New Delhi: With beauty, grace, honor and love, ‘Padmaavat’ was released 5 years ago. The spectacle created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali won us over with a story about beauty, valor, and true love, that surpassed greed, & evil. The film starred Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor & Ranveer Singh in the lead and was one of the biggest films of that year.

Today as the film completes 5 years, Bhansali Productions took to social media and shared snippets from the film, as they wrote, “With beauty, grace, honor, and love. Here’s reliving the spectacle with #5YearsOfPadmaavat.”

Watch the clip shared by Bhansali Productions

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known all over the world for his cinematic marvels. Padmaavat, Jodha Akbar, Bajirao Mastani, Ramleela, and Gangubai Kathiawadi amongst many others stand at the pinnacle defining his success as a filmmaker. The maestro recently released his debut musical album, aptly titled as 'Sukoon'. The musical compositions are a global hit and music aficionados can't stop raving about the album.

Apart from this, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has also composed music earlier for his directorial films such as Guzaarish, Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Ram-Leela and Gangubai Kathiawadi. 'Sukoon' is another feather in the cap of this talented filmmaker.

Released in 2018, Padmaavat is a period drama based on a poem of the same name by Malik Muhammed Jayasi which traces how Rani Padmavati, who was known for her beauty, fights against Sultan Allauddin Khilji after he attacks the kingdom to win her.