Adipurush Box Office Day 1 Collections Early Estimates: Prabhas Mania Drives Rs 90 Cr In India

New Delhi: Despite opening to a mixed bag of reviews, Om Raut's Adipurush is on a record-smashing spree. As per early estimates shared by trade tracking site Sacnilk, the Prabhas-starrer magnum opus has raked in around Rs 86 crore India net on its first day for all languages (early estimates). The film is going strong as fans across the nation are heading to watch the epic tale on the big screens this weekend.

ADIPURUSH DAY 1 BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS

According to Sacnilk, Adipurush earned 86.50 Cr India net on its first day for all languages (early estimates). For Hindi version of the movie, popular South critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared that the movie has earned a huge Rs 40 crore Nett figure. He tweeted: #Adipurush Hindi early estimates for Day 1 is a huge ₹ 40 Crs Nett.. All-India..

#Adipurush Hindi early estimates for Day 1 is a huge ₹ 40 Crs Nett.. All-India.. June 17, 2023

However, all these are early estimated figures.

ADIPURUSH BACKLASH FROM AUDIENCE

The film has received a massive backlash on social media by a majority of netizens criticising the tacky dialogues which are seen as derogatory. Also, the dark presentation and poor VFX have played a spoilt-sport in making this grand narrative get a thumping applause from a wider audience base.

The mythological period drama based on the epic tale of Ramayana opens in theatres today and fans can't keep calm. The movie features Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, Saif Ali Khan plays Ravana and Devadatta Nage as Lord Hanuman.

Adipurush is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations. It is release worldwide on June 16, 2023.