Adipurush: Kriti Sanon Expresses Gratitude For All The Love Fans Are Showering On Janaki

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon has left the audience impressed with her brilliant portrayal of Janaki in the trailer of Adipurush. While the audiences have time and again hailed Kriti as the perfect choice to play the role of Janaki, they are consistently showering their love on the actress on social media. Recently, the second trailer of Adipurush has been released, and yet again the audience is praising Kriti as Janaki, having seen the love coming in from the audience, the actress is overwhelmed and expresses the same on the Pre Release Event at Tirupati.

Kriti along with the team went to Tirupati for the pre-release event of Adipurush. As the actress reached, she witnessed immense love from the masses that filled her heart with sheer positivity and energy. Taking to her social media, the actress shared her pictures from the pre-release event of Adipurush in which she can be seen wearing a black saree. She further wrote in the caption, "#Gratitude My heart is filled with positivity, the pure & powerful energy of Tirupati and the overwhelming love you all showered on Adipurush and on Janaki at yesterday’s Pre-Release Event! Still smiling.. #Adipurush releases in theatres on 16th June!"

Kriti has given some of the big blockbusters and has made her name shine in the list of top A-listed actresses of Bollywood. Continuing the spree, the actress is about to add yet another big name to her filmography with Adipurush while she is already winning the hearts of the audience as Janaki.

As Adipurush is all set for its release on 16 June, Kriti will be next seen in Ganapath, The Crew, and untitled next with Shahid Kapoor.