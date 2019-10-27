After Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to helm Baiju Bawra

New Delhi: Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has announced a film for Diwali 2021. Known for his larger-than-life films, SLB's film will be called 'Baiju Bawra', which is touted to be a revenge story of a maverick maestro.

Announcing the SLB's 'most-ambitious project' on Twitter, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#BreakingNews: After the release of #GangubaiKathiawadi on 11 Sep 2020, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to make his most ambitious film project... Titled #BaijuBawra... Revenge story of a maverick maestro... #Diwali2021 release."

However, no details about the cast were divulged.

Bhansali's other project Gangubai Kathiawadi would star Alia Bhatt in the lead role and would release on September 11, 2020. It would be quite interesting to see who he will cast opposite Alia in the film. The film will be produced under the banner of Bhansali Productions in collaboration with Jayantilal Gada's PEN India Ltd.

This would be Alia Bhatt's first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Earlier, the actor-director duo had collaborated for Inshallah also starring Salman Khan. The film was shelved due to creative differences between the actor and the director.

