Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji sets Box Office on fire: Day 3 collections

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn's latest period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has emerged as a big winner at the Box Office. The movie clashed with Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' on the same day and managed to be a crowd-puller.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter. He wrote: #Tanhaji has a heroic weekend... Footfalls, occupancy, numbers multiply on Day 2 and 3... Sets BO on on Day 3... #Maharashtra is exceptional... Other circuits witness big turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.08 cr. Total: ₹ 61.75 cr. #India biz.

The film features Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, Kajol plays on-screen wife Savitribai Malusare.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is directed by Om Raut. Saif Ali Khan played Uday Bhan with much elan and has impressed the audiences as a powerful antagonist in the period drama.

Sharad Kelkar is seen as the towering figure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, looking majestic in his part. The film hit the screens on January 10, 2020.