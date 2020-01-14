Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' roars at Box Office: Check collections

New Delhi: B-Town superstar Ajay Devgn is having a ball right now. His latest release 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has become a super hit and is being lauded by fans. The period drama is going strong at the Box Office and the audiences have given it a big thumbs up.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter. He wrote: #Tanhaji is unstoppable on Day 4... Collects in double digits, despite lower ticket rates at multiplexes on weekdays... Day 4 numbers are better than Day 1 at several centres... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 75.68 cr. #India biz.

The film clashed with Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' at the Box Office but has surpassed the collections by a huge number.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' features Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, Kajol plays on-screen wife Savitribai Malusare.

It is directed by Om Raut. Saif Ali Khan played Uday Bhan with much elan and has impressed the audiences as a powerful antagonist in the period drama.

Sharad Kelkar is seen as the towering figure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, looking majestic in his part. The film hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

The film has now been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.