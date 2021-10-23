हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi seek Lord Shiva’s blessings as they begin shooting for ‘OMG 2’

Hours after announcing his next venture 'OMG 2', superstar Akshay Kumar, on Saturday shared a glimpse from the film's set in Ujjain.

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi seek Lord Shiva’s blessings in Ujjain as they begin shooting for ‘OMG 2’ – Watch!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Hours after announcing his next venture 'OMG 2', superstar Akshay Kumar, on Saturday shared a glimpse from the film's set in Ujjain.

In the Instagram video that also features his co-star Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay could be seen donning his avatar of Lord Shiva as he walks across the sets with Pankaj.

 

Sharing the clip, Akshay wrote, "brahmaand ka praarambh jahaan, brahmaand ka prasthaan jahaan, aadi aur anant kaal ke svaamee , bhagavaan mahaakaal ke aashirvaad lene tapasviyon ki nigari Ujjain pahunche main aur mere mitra @pankajtripathi #OMG2."

(Where the universe began, where the universe departs, I and my friend @pankajtripathi reached Ujjain, the city of ascetics to seek the blessings of Lord Mahakal, the lord of Aadi and Eternity, #OMG2)

Earlier in the day, Akshay took to his Instagram handle and announced the project. He also shared the first poster of the film, in which he can be seen donning Lord Shiva's avatar.

 

Directed by Amit Rai, 'Oh My God 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer of the same name. In the original film, Akshay had essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

Apart from Akshay and Pankaj, the movie also features Yami Gautam. 

