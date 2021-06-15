हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor's Bellbottom release date OUT! Check details inside

Bellbottom hit headlines last year for being the first Hindi film to be shot and completed during the pandemic with exemplary on-set COVID management.

Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor&#039;s Bellbottom release date OUT! Check details inside

New Delhi: Pooja Entertainment's much-awaited espionage thriller 'Bellbottom' release date has been making a lot of buzz of late. Ending days of speculation, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced July 27, 2021, as the release date of the film. 

Bellbottom hit headlines last year for being the first Hindi film to be shot and completed during the pandemic with exemplary on-set COVID management.

The eagerly awaited suspenseful spy drama based on true events is now ripe for release and cinema lovers who are longing to throng back to theatres have blocked their calendars. 

Notably,  this will be the first Akshay Kumar starrer to enjoy a theatrical release this year. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor in the lead role. 

For the fans who have been waiting to see Akshay in a vintage action avatar, in a film that promises grand international locations, 80's nostalgia and breath-taking sequences, this announcement is a dream come true and a silver lining that will light up the gloomy entertainment space in 2021.

Pooja Entertainment presents in association with Emmay Entertainment ‘Bellbottom’ Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. 

Bellbottom Directed by Ranjit M Tewari written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh.

 

