Akshay Kumar begins shooting for Kanchana's Hindi remake

Apart from Akshay and Kiara, the Hindi remake will also star actor Tusshar Kapoor.

Akshay Kumar begins shooting for Kanchana&#039;s Hindi remake

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar, roped into the Hindi remake of the Tamil film "Kanchana" along with actress Kiara Advani, kick-started the first schedule of the movie on Sunday.

After helming the Tamil franchise, Raghava Lawrence is directing the horror-comedy film in Hindi titled "Laaxmi Bomb". Lawrence took to social media to share the news along with a photo of himself with Akshay. 

He wrote: "Hi dear friends and fans! Shooting of Hindi remake of 'Kanchana', starring the great Akshay Kumar Sir, has began. Need all your blessings."

Apart from Akshay and Kiara, the Hindi remake will also star actor Tusshar Kapoor. It has also been reported that megastar Amitabh Bachchan will portray a transgender in the film.

 

