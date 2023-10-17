Akshay Kumar-Starrer 'Mission Raniganj' Continues To Woo Audience In Theatres- Deets Inside

New Delhi: 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' has recieved a great response from both the audience and critics alike. Not just the film has recieved a decent word of mouth, fans have poured love and amazing reviews from all across.

The example of the audience craze is well evident after looking at the houseful shows and the film being the first choice of the audience on National Cinema Day. Ahead of this, it also emerged as the first choice of everyone despite the recent India vs. Pakistan match.

While the whole nation was glued to the screens due to the highly-intensified India vs. Pakistan match, Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Mission Raniganj' went on to enjoy its own presence on the big screens. Despite the match, the film stood as the first choice of the audience. The film sold 40,000 tickets on Book My Show in just 24 Hrs. which is way more than other films running along in the theaters.

In a recent interview with ANI, Akshay Kumar said, "Mission Raniganj is about 71 miners who were trapped three hundred and fifty feet below the coal mine and this Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill who was an engineer and was there at that time. Some people from France and from the UK also came. They all said that it is impossible to get them out, they're dead because there were almost trillion of gallons of water filled below with carbon dioxide sorted filling."

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music by Jjust Music, promises to bring to life the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world. The relentless dedication of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill, offering audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience, screening in cinemas now.