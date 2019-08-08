close

Mission Mangal

Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' new posters introduce reel heroes—Check out

'Mission Mangal' is slated to release on Independence Day—August 15.

Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' new posters introduce reel heroes—Check out
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: B-Town superstar Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming venture 'Mission Mangal' which has a strong female star cast in the fore. The film is science fiction directed by Jagan Shakti.

'Mission Mangal' is produced by Akshay Kumar, R. Balki, Aruna Bhatia, and Anil Naidu. The makers are planning to drop in a new trailer of the film today and ahead of this, new posters introducing each character have been unveiled.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared with fans. He wrote: “New trailer of #MissionMangal drops today... 15 Aug 2019 release.”

'Mission Mangal' is slated to release on Independence Day—August 15.

The film has a starry presence of actors such as Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H G Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha.

It is based on the story of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, which marked India's first interplanetary expedition.

 

 

