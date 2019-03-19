Alia Bhatt to star opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next

New Delhi: Putting an end to speculations, Alia Bhatt took to her Twitter to handle to confirm that she will star opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next titled Inshallah.

Taking to Twitter, Alia wrote, “I was 9 when I first walked into Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office, all nervous and hoping and praying that I would be in his next film. It’s been a long wait.” She continued, “Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can’t wait to join them on this beautiful journey called Inshallah.”

The film will be jointly produced by Salman Khan Films and Bhansali Productions. The film will also unite Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after their successful film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam went on floors 19 years ago.

Confirming the news, Salman also tweeted on Tuesday, "“It’s been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to working with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey.”

Earlier, there was a rumour that Salman had suggested Katrina Kaif's name for the film but that didn't happen.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for producing some of the biggest Bollywood hits. The latest film to shatter all the box office records was Padmavat starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.

While Alia, who has been in the industry for over 7 years, has never given a flop. All her films have been successful. The actress will be next seen in Brahamastra opposite her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The film has been directed by Ayan Bhansali and will go on floors on December 25, 2019.