Alia Bhatt to step into shoes of Priyanka Chopra for Dostana 2? Karan Johar has this to say — Details inside

New Delhi: Karan Johar's 2008 release 'Dostana' starring Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham continues to remain a favourite of many. And ever since the filmmaker gave a signal to the sequel of the rom-com, the fans have been eagerly waiting to know the fresh casting.

Earlier in the day, rumours mills had gone into overdrive about KJo's favourite Alia Bhatt being finalised as the female lead for the sequel. Reports claimed that Alia loved the idea and will close all the formalities soon while casting for the other two male stars is presently underway.

Reports further claimed that the makers will make an official announcement once the casting is completed.

However, Karan rubbished all the rumours of approaching his 'student' Alia for the film and said nothing has been finalised yet.

The filmmaker took to Twitter and wrote, "For the record.....NO ONE has been officially approached for DOSTANA 2!!!! Some thoughts and ideas are underway but nothing official has moved......"

The original was directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Karan Johar and Hiroo Yash Johar. The film also starred Bobby Deol, Kirron Kher, Sushmita Mukherjee and Boman Irani in supporting roles. Actress Shilpa Shetty featured as a cameo in the song 'Shut Up & Bounce' which turned out to be one of the most loved numbers of the year.

'Dostana' told the story of two men who pretend to be gay to share an apartment with a girl and eventually, both fall in love with her. It was the first mainstream Indian film to explore homosexuality

On the work front, Alia has a busy year ahead. She has films like 'Gully Boy', 'Kalank', 'Takht' and 'Brahmastra' in her kitty. 'Gully Boy' releases on February 14, 2019.