Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Badla' continues remarkable run at Box Office

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's 'Badla' once again proved that good content always wins hearts. The movie not only got a major thumbs up from the audience but also earned rave reviews from the critics. The cash registers are still ringing at the Box Office and the film has done incredible business.

The viewers are still thronging theatres to watch the crime thriller. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote:#Badla is rock-steady, despite limited showcasing at plexes... Crosses ₹ 85 cr [Nett BOC] and ₹ 100 cr [Gross BOC] in the *domestic* market... Remarkable run indeed... [Week 5] Fri 30 lakhs, Sat 55 lakhs, Sun 72 lakhs. Total: ₹ 85.26 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 100.60 cr.

#Badla⁠ ⁠biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 38 cr

Week 2: ₹ 29.32 cr

Week 3: ₹ 11.12 cr

Week 4: ₹ 5.25 cr

Weekend 5: ₹ 1.57 cr

Total: ₹ 85.26 cr

India biz. SUPER HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2019

The thriller by Sujoy Ghosh is based on 2016 Spanish crime drama 'Contratiempo' (The Invisible Guest) by Oriol Paulo.

'Badla' brought back the lead pair of Big B and Taapsee back together after their successful last venture 'Pink'. It is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment.

Besides the lead pair, 'Badla' also features actress Amrita Singh, who gave an impressive performance, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul, Tanveer Ghani and Denzil Smith amongst others.

Not just the lead actors but in fact, the supporting cast members also added to the thrill with their superlative act and performance.