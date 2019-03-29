Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu's 'Badla' stands tall at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and talented actress Taapsee Pannu once again joined forces for 'Badla', a film by Sujoy Ghosh. The 'Pink' co-stars collaborated together for this intense thriller which is continuing to pull the crowd to the theatres.

The movie which released on International Women's Day—March 8 not only has got positive feedback from the viewers but also got a solid reception from the critics.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: #Badla stands tall, despite a big opponent [#Kesari]... Should cross ₹ 85 cr, with an outside chance of crossing ₹ 90 cr... [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr, Sat 2.65 cr, Sun 2.75 cr, Mon 1 cr, Tue 90 lakhs, Wed 90 lakhs, Thu 85 lakhs. Total: ₹ 78.44 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 92.56 cr.

The movie is high on drama and thrill—two basic elements which keep you hooked till the very end.

The film happens to be a remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film 'Contratiempo'. It is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment.

Beside the lead pair, 'Badla' also features actress Amrita Singh, who gave an impressive performance, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul, Tanveer Ghani and Denzil Smith amongst others.

The film got a solid positive word of mouth publicity and it clearly reflects on the collection figures. Looks like it will touch the coveted Rs 100 crore club in a few days.