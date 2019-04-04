Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti' experience in London

London: Filmmaker Anees Bazmee says shooting for "Pagalpanti" in London was no less than a roller-coaster ride.

The team faced some challenges during the shoot because of the weather conditions. The hailstorm and rain made it difficult for them to shoot outdoor sequences. But Bazmee made a decision to complete the indoor sequences till the weather was under control.

"Shooting in London was not less then a roller-coaster ride. We had a few difficulties considering the weather conditions there," Bazmee said in a statement.

"But I am glad to have a brilliant cast and crew and they were all very supportive and it did not affect our schedule," he added.

"Pagalpanti" is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar`s T-Series and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak`s Panorama Studios. It is co-produced by Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi.

It features an ensemble of actors including Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D`Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Kirti Kharbanda. The film is slated to release on November 22.